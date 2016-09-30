S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)
SHKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.80INR
10:59am BST
278.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.46%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs280.10
Rs280.10
Open
Rs282.90
Rs282.90
Day's High
Rs282.90
Rs282.90
Day's Low
Rs275.30
Rs275.30
Volume
108,666
108,666
Avg. Vol
99,130
99,130
52-wk High
Rs362.90
Rs362.90
52-wk Low
Rs236.00
Rs236.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kedar Vaze
|41
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Tapas Majumdar
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Indrajit Chatterjee
|Executive Vice President & Group CHRO
|
Pramod Davray
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Fragrance India
|
Poulus Spierings
|Executive Vice President - Aroma Ingredients