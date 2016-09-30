Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)
SHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
649.70INR
10:59am BST
649.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.80 (-1.49%)
Rs-9.80 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs659.50
Rs659.50
Open
Rs657.85
Rs657.85
Day's High
Rs662.40
Rs662.40
Day's Low
Rs648.10
Rs648.10
Volume
16,656
16,656
Avg. Vol
35,550
35,550
52-wk High
Rs786.90
Rs786.90
52-wk Low
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omprakash Inani
|60
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajednra Dugar
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Madhusudhan Reddy
|2016
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Vishnukant Bhutada
|51
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Namrata Bhutada
|2015
|Non-Executive Director