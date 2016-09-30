Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)
SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
540.65INR
11:16am BST
540.65INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.10 (-0.93%)
Rs-5.10 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs545.75
Rs545.75
Open
Rs542.05
Rs542.05
Day's High
Rs551.25
Rs551.25
Day's Low
Rs534.00
Rs534.00
Volume
104,835
104,835
Avg. Vol
216,707
216,707
52-wk High
Rs569.90
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00
Rs268.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chandru Raheja
|73
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
B. Nagesh
|2009
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Chakravarti
|Chief Financial Officer, Customer Care Associate
|
Prashant Mehta
|Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, Customer Care Associate
|
Govind Shrikhande
|53
|2011
|Managing Director, Customer Care Associate, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
- BRIEF-Shopper's Stop disposed 40 pct shareholding in Nuance Group (India) for 60 mln rupees
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- BRIEF-Indian retailer Shopper's Stop seeks shareholders' nod to issue equity shares on preferential allotment
- Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 mln stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop