Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)
SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
130.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.12 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$129.03
Open
$130.50
Day's High
$131.69
Day's Low
$128.20
Volume
490,391
Avg. Vol
511,481
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tobias Lutke
|35
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder
|
Russell Jones
|56
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Harley Finkelstein
|32
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Joseph Frasca
|42
|2016
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Brittany Forsyth
|28
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Human Relations
