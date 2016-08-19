Shire PLC (SHP.L)
SHP.L on London Stock Exchange
3,672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,672.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,672.50
3,672.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,834,453
2,834,453
52-wk High
5,186.00
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50
3,603.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susan Kilsby
|58
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Flemming Ornskov
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeffrey Poulton
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Joanne Cordeiro
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
William Mordan
|47
|2015
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
- FTSE rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- UPDATE 1-FTSE 250 rises to record close, blue-chips shrug off Reckitt blip
- BRIEF-Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment
- Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
- Now is the perfect time to buy these 3 healthcare stocks!
- 2 'must-have' healthcare stocks after today's updates?
- Simply the best growth stocks in the FTSE 100?
- Are these 3 Brexit beaters set to fly after today's news?
- Are these 3 stocks due for a serious price correction?
- Should you buy Shire plc, Marks and Spencer Group plc and Amec Foster Wheeler plc following today's news?