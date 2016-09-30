Edition:
United Kingdom

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

20,751.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

-294.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
21,045.00
Open
21,081.00
Day's High
21,081.00
Day's Low
20,721.00
Volume
320,361
Avg. Vol
1,497,069
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christoffel Wiese

74 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pieter Engelbrecht

47 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

J. Basson

70 2017 Non-Executive Vice Chairman

Marius Bosman

59 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

C. Goosen

63 2017 Deputy Managing Director, Non-Executive Director
» More People

Shoprite Holdings Ltd News

» More SHPJ.J News