Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)
SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
17.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$17.71
$17.71
Open
$17.71
$17.71
Day's High
$17.76
$17.76
Day's Low
$17.64
$17.64
Volume
126,472
126,472
Avg. Vol
79,630
79,630
52-wk High
$18.48
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23
$15.23
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dino Chiesa
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Lois Cormack
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Nitin Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Michael Annable
|2013
|Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Debbie Doherty
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Operations, Retirement & Management Services
- BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario
- BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369
- BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
- BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes
- BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results