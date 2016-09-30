South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
32.05INR
11:28am BST
32.05INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.79%)
Rs0.25 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs31.80
Rs31.80
Open
Rs32.00
Rs32.00
Day's High
Rs32.25
Rs32.25
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Rs31.80
Volume
25,116,237
25,116,237
Avg. Vol
16,854,701
16,854,701
52-wk High
Rs32.95
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79
Rs16.79
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Salim Gangadharan
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Board
|
V. Mathew
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director
|
C. Gireesh
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jimmy Mathew
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Murali
|2013
|General Manager
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-South Indian Bank seeks members' to re-appoint V G Mathew as MD, CEO