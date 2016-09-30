Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.35INR
10:59am BST
207.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.22%)
Rs0.45 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs206.90
Rs206.90
Open
Rs207.15
Rs207.15
Day's High
Rs209.90
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.60
Rs205.60
Volume
8,629
8,629
Avg. Vol
26,013
26,013
52-wk High
Rs286.00
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Ram Mohan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
V. Radhakrishnan
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kush Desai
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunil Deshmukh
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Shweta Shetty
|2015
|Additional Director