Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)
SIEGn.DE on Xetra
116.40EUR
24 Oct 2017
116.40EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.09%)
€-0.10 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€116.50
€116.50
Open
€116.50
€116.50
Day's High
€116.75
€116.75
Day's Low
€116.30
€116.30
Volume
172,690
172,690
Avg. Vol
2,045,071
2,045,071
52-wk High
€133.50
€133.50
52-wk Low
€99.38
€99.38
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerhard Cromme
|73
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Joe Kaeser
|59
|2013
|Chairman of the Managing Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Birgit Steinborn
|56
|2015
|First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Werner Wenning
|70
|2013
|Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Thomas
|56
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board
- Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
- U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 7 percent in Sept.: ELFA
- U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 7 pct in Sept - ELFA