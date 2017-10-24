Edition:
United Kingdom

Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

SIEGn.DE on Xetra

116.40EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€116.50
Open
€116.50
Day's High
€116.75
Day's Low
€116.30
Volume
172,690
Avg. Vol
2,045,071
52-wk High
€133.50
52-wk Low
€99.38

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerhard Cromme

73 2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joe Kaeser

59 2013 Chairman of the Managing Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Birgit Steinborn

56 2015 First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Werner Wenning

70 2013 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ralf Thomas

56 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board
