Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,220.75INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.25 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,206.50
Open
Rs1,206.00
Day's High
Rs1,227.40
Day's Low
Rs1,200.30
Volume
172,904
Avg. Vol
171,663
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Parekh

72 2004 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Sunil Mathur

54 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Christian Rummel

47 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ketan Thaker

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ashish Bhat

Head - Digital Factory
