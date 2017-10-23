Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIMECB.MX)

SIMECB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

62.95MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$62.94
Open
$65.49
Day's High
$65.49
Day's Low
$62.73
Volume
151,327
Avg. Vol
82,959
52-wk High
$101.29
52-wk Low
$58.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rufino Vigil Gonzalez

69 2004 Chairman of the Board

Luis Garcia Limon

73 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Juan Jose Acosta Macias

57 2004 Chief Operating Officer

Lourdes Ivonne Massimi Malo

Corporate Director of Legal Affairs

Marcos Magana Rodarte

52 2001 Director of Sales
Grupo Simec SAB de CV News

