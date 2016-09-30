Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
464.45INR
10:59am BST
464.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+0.51%)
Rs2.35 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs462.10
Rs462.10
Open
Rs469.30
Rs469.30
Day's High
Rs476.10
Rs476.10
Day's Low
Rs457.05
Rs457.05
Volume
12,409
12,409
Avg. Vol
21,851
21,851
52-wk High
Rs589.70
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
Rs262.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
A. Mundhra
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
B. Bajoria
|Company Secretary
|
S. Dutta
|Whole-Time Director