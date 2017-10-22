Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)
SISE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.29TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.29TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.23%)
0.01TL (+0.23%)
Prev Close
4.28TL
4.28TL
Open
4.25TL
4.25TL
Day's High
4.31TL
4.31TL
Day's Low
4.22TL
4.22TL
Volume
2,583,350
2,583,350
Avg. Vol
4,541,924
4,541,924
52-wk High
4.60TL
4.60TL
52-wk Low
2.81TL
2.81TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
H. Ozince
|64
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Kirman
|59
|Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO
|
Mustafa Elverici
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Sengul Demircan
|2017
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Human Resources Officer
|
Sener Oktik
|2012
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Research & Technological Development Officer