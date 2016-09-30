Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)
SITI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
24.60INR
10:59am BST
24.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+1.65%)
Rs0.40 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs24.20
Rs24.20
Open
Rs24.20
Rs24.20
Day's High
Rs24.85
Rs24.85
Day's Low
Rs23.75
Rs23.75
Volume
133,564
133,564
Avg. Vol
489,014
489,014
52-wk High
Rs41.45
Rs41.45
52-wk Low
Rs23.00
Rs23.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Berry
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Abhishek Mishra
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Anil Jain
|2017
|Senior Vice President (Head - Finance and Accounts)
|
Sanjay Arya
|2017
|Senior Vice President - Technology (Video)
|
Mukesh Ghuriani
|Chief Technology Officer