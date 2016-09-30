Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)
SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,793.20INR
11:28am BST
2,793.20INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.50 (+1.18%)
Rs32.50 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,760.70
Rs2,760.70
Open
Rs2,779.45
Rs2,779.45
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,770.00
Rs2,770.00
Volume
3,185
3,185
Avg. Vol
3,445
3,445
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25
Rs1,111.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rameshkumar Poddar
|63
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ashok Jalan
|55
|2007
|Senior President, Director
|
Surendra Shetty
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
William Fernandes
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pawankumar Poddar
|59
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director