Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)
SJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.45CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
JR Shaw
|82
|2001
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jay Mehr
|2016
|President
|
Bradley Shaw
|52
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
James Shaw
|59
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Vito Culmone
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
