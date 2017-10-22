Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)
SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
1.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-1.91%)
-0.03TL (-1.91%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
1.58TL
Day's High
1.61TL
1.61TL
Day's Low
1.54TL
1.54TL
Volume
19,906,894
19,906,894
Avg. Vol
16,392,394
16,392,394
52-wk High
1.70TL
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL
1.05TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hasan Goktan
|64
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Servet Taze
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Victor Romanyuk
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nihat Buyukbozkoyun
|2013
|Vice General Manager - Operations
|
Selim Celik
|2013
|Vice General Manager - Financial Control, Budget and Strategic Planning
- BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million
- BRIEF-Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank TAS Q1 net profit widens at 25.2 million lira
- BRIEF-Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent