SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)
SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,540.75INR
11:12am BST
1,540.75INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.70 (-0.43%)
Rs-6.70 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs1,547.45
Rs1,547.45
Open
Rs1,542.00
Rs1,542.00
Day's High
Rs1,553.70
Rs1,553.70
Day's Low
Rs1,538.00
Rs1,538.00
Volume
1,899
1,899
Avg. Vol
22,251
22,251
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50
Rs1,190.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rakesh Makhija
|64
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kamlesh Mehra
|75
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Shishir Joshipura
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Country Head, SKF India, Executive Director
|
Chandramowli Srinivasan
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director
|
Pradeep Bhandari
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary