Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG.L)
SKG.L on London Stock Exchange
2,234.00GBp
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
2,240.00
Open
2,218.00
Day's High
2,239.00
Day's Low
2,218.00
Volume
9,312
Avg. Vol
594,341
52-wk High
2,441.00
52-wk Low
1,712.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Liam O'Mahony
|71
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Smurfit
|54
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kenneth Bowles
|46
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael O'Riordan
|60
|Group Company Secretary
|
Godefridus Beurskens
|70
|2005
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Interview-Smurfit Kappa CEO still sees FY earnings ahead of last year
- BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa Q2 earnings fall 7 pct y/y on "unprecedented" input costs
- UPDATE 1-DS Smith enters U.S. with $920 mln buy, reports higher FY profit
- BRIEF-Pöyry gets detail engineering services assignment from Smurfit Kappa for machine modification
- BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa Q1 revenue up 6 pct, expects higher margins on pricing