Edition:
United Kingdom

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

SLA.L on London Stock Exchange

435.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
435.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,268,623
52-wk High
448.60
52-wk Low
322.76

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerald Grimstone

67 2007 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Martin Gilbert

62 2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Keith Skeoch

60 2017 Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director

Simon Troughton

2017 Deputy Chairman of the Board

Bill Rattray

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Director
» More People

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC News

» More SLA.L News