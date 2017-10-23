Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO)
SLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
50.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
50.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.10%)
$0.05 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$50.01
$50.01
Open
$50.06
$50.06
Day's High
$50.29
$50.29
Day's Low
$50.00
$50.00
Volume
689,858
689,858
Avg. Vol
1,044,020
1,044,020
52-wk High
$53.75
$53.75
52-wk Low
$43.51
$43.51
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Anderson
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Dean Connor
|60
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Colm Freyne
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Kevin Dougherty
|2010
|President - SLF Canada
|
Daniel Fishbein
|2014
|President - SLF U.S.
