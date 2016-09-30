Solar Industries India Ltd (SLIN.NS)
SLIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
992.60INR
10:59am BST
992.60INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.35 (+0.54%)
Rs5.35 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs987.25
Rs987.25
Open
Rs995.00
Rs995.00
Day's High
Rs997.00
Rs997.00
Day's Low
Rs979.25
Rs979.25
Volume
5,547
5,547
Avg. Vol
29,306
29,306
52-wk High
Rs1,118.35
Rs1,118.35
52-wk Low
Rs630.00
Rs630.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Satyanarayan Nuwal
|55
|1995
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Jain
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kailashchandra Nuwal
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nilesh Panpaliya
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer
|
Manish Nuwal
|42
|2016
|Managing Director, Executive Director