Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)
SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,238.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
7,238.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)
-50.00 (-0.69%)
-50.00 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
7,288.00
7,288.00
Open
7,251.00
7,251.00
Day's High
7,300.00
7,300.00
Day's Low
7,196.00
7,196.00
Volume
2,023,825
2,023,825
Avg. Vol
4,325,286
4,325,286
52-wk High
7,364.00
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00
5,944.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johan Van Zyl
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Kirk
|59
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrice Motsepe
|55
|2004
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Heinie Werth
|53
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Yaganthrie Ramiah
|49
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Sanlam Brand, Executive Director
- MOVES-Bentham IMF, RenCap Securities, Crayhill Capital Management, Macquarie Group
- MOVES-Sanlam UK names Charlie Parker portfolio management head
- Namibia reduces limit on overseas investments by money managers
- South Africa's ARC Investments plans to grow to $2 billion fund
- Sanlam H1 earnings down 19 pct hurt by South Africa recession