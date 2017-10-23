Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)
SMF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.38CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.38CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.90%)
$0.03 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
$3.35
$3.35
Open
$3.32
$3.32
Day's High
$3.42
$3.42
Day's Low
$3.29
$3.29
Volume
827,220
827,220
Avg. Vol
1,487,235
1,487,235
52-wk High
$5.85
$5.85
52-wk Low
$2.68
$2.68
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean Lamarre
|63
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Benoit Desormeaux
|47
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Martin Milette
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Eric Paul-Hus
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President - Law, Corporate Secretary
|
Patrick Moryoussef
|2011
|Vice President - Mining Operations
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lifted by higher oil prices
- BRIEF-SEMAFO says total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana to reach about 52,000 ounces of gold
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financials outweigh gold miner bounce
- BRIEF-SEMAFO reports Q2 loss per share $0.01
- BRIEF-Semafo Inc - Gold production for quarter ended June 30 totalled 47,600 ounces