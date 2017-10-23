Edition:
United Kingdom

Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)

SMF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.38CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
$3.35
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.42
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
827,220
Avg. Vol
1,487,235
52-wk High
$5.85
52-wk Low
$2.68

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean Lamarre

63 2008 Executive Chairman of the Board

Benoit Desormeaux

47 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Martin Milette

2006 Chief Financial Officer

Eric Paul-Hus

2013 Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President - Law, Corporate Secretary

Patrick Moryoussef

2011 Vice President - Mining Operations
» More People

Semafo Inc News

» More SMF.TO News