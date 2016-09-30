Edition:
United Kingdom

Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)

SMHNn.DE on Xetra

16.40EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
€16.19
Open
€16.18
Day's High
€16.55
Day's Low
€16.18
Volume
74,892
Avg. Vol
101,435
52-wk High
€17.25
52-wk Low
€5.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stefan Reineck

2009 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Franz Richter

62 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jan Teichert

2009 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Walter Braun

48 2014 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Robert Leurs

50 2017 Member of the Management Board
