SA San Miguel AGICI y F (SMI.BA)

SMI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

132.60ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.40 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
$131.20
Open
$133.00
Day's High
$134.00
Day's Low
$130.00
Volume
27,329
Avg. Vol
43,201
52-wk High
$138.55
52-wk Low
$85.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gonzalo Tanoira

47 2017 Chairman of the Board

Romain Corneille

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Martin Otero Monsegur

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Patricio Aguirre Saravia

2017 Finance and Administrative Director

Alejandro Moralejo

50 Fresh Fruit Sales Director
SA San Miguel AGICI y F News