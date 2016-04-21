Edition:
United Kingdom

Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

SMIN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,573.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,573.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,249,299
52-wk High
1,685.00
52-wk Low
1,358.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

George Buckley

70 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Andrew Smith

49 2015 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Chris O'Shea

42 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Melanie Rowlands

2015 Deputy General Counsel, Company Secretary

Bruno Angelici

69 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Smiths Group PLC News

» More SMIN.L News

Market Views

» More SMIN.L Market Views