SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)
SMLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
965.30INR
10:59am BST
965.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+0.33%)
Rs3.20 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs962.10
Rs962.10
Open
Rs958.25
Rs958.25
Day's High
Rs971.85
Rs971.85
Day's Low
Rs951.25
Rs951.25
Volume
14,114
14,114
Avg. Vol
29,660
29,660
52-wk High
Rs1,388.00
Rs1,388.00
52-wk Low
Rs880.00
Rs880.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Surender Tuteja
|71
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Eiichi Seto
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Gopal Bansal
|58
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Parvesh Madan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Takahiro Imai
|2017
|Director - R&D (Isuzu Products & Projects), Whole Time Director