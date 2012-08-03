Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)
SMT.L on London Stock Exchange
433.25GBp
9:00am BST
Change (% chg)
-1.35 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
434.60
Open
434.00
Day's High
434.10
Day's Low
432.10
Volume
160,176
Avg. Vol
2,267,415
52-wk High
440.50
52-wk Low
302.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fiona McBain
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chair of the Board
|
Justin Dowley
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
John Kay
|2017
|Non-Executive Senior Independent Director
|
Patrick Maxwell
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Paola Subacchi
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director