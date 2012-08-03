Edition:
United Kingdom

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)

SMT.L on London Stock Exchange

433.25GBp
9:00am BST
Change (% chg)

-1.35 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
434.60
Open
434.00
Day's High
434.10
Day's Low
432.10
Volume
160,176
Avg. Vol
2,267,415
52-wk High
440.50
52-wk Low
302.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fiona McBain

2017 Non-Executive Independent Chair of the Board

Justin Dowley

2015 Non-Executive Director

John Kay

2017 Non-Executive Senior Independent Director

Patrick Maxwell

2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Paola Subacchi

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC News

Market Views

