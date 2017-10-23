Edition:
United Kingdom

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

SMU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.50CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.10 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
$7.40
Open
$7.45
Day's High
$7.52
Day's Low
$7.45
Volume
122,433
Avg. Vol
102,125
52-wk High
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Louis Maroun

66 2012 Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Paul Dykeman

Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Ross Drake

2012 Chief Financial Officer

Kimberley Hill

2013 Vice President - Asset Management

Jonathan Robbins

2013 Vice President - Acquisitions
Summit Industrial Income REIT News

