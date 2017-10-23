Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)
SNC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
57.82CAD
23 Oct 2017
57.82CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.29 (+0.50%)
$0.29 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$57.53
$57.53
Open
$57.74
$57.74
Day's High
$58.18
$58.18
Day's Low
$57.67
$57.67
Volume
207,234
207,234
Avg. Vol
384,224
384,224
52-wk High
$59.63
$59.63
52-wk Low
$50.28
$50.28
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lawrence Stevenson
|61
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neil Bruce
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Sylvain Girard
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Martin Adler
|52
|2016
|President - Oil & Gas Sector
|
Ian Edwards
|52
|2015
|President - Infrastructure
- BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin signs master service agreement with Chevron for systems completion support
- BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin awarded contract by Acron Group unit Novgorodskiy GIAP for engineering and licensing services at Dorogobuzh Project
- BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says RTG signed contract worth about $106 mln with Ottawa
- BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of July jobs report