Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
530.70INR
11:19am BST
530.70INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs517.55
Rs517.55
Open
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.30
Rs534.30
Day's Low
Rs521.50
Rs521.50
Volume
301,348
301,348
Avg. Vol
208,179
208,179
52-wk High
Rs534.30
Rs534.30
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
Rs262.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Krishna
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Meenakshisundaram
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arathi Krishna
|47
|2010
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Arundathi Krishna
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director
|
R.Dilip Kumar
|2016
|Company Secretary