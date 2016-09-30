Edition:
United Kingdom

Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI.NS)

SNGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

123.30INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.20 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs122.10
Open
Rs122.70
Day's High
Rs127.50
Day's Low
Rs122.20
Volume
942,562
Avg. Vol
1,037,178
52-wk High
Rs133.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ravi Sanghi

2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Anil Agrawal

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bina Engineer

2012 Whole Time Director

Nirubha Gohil

2011 Whole Time Director

Aditya Sanghi

2012 Whole Time Director
Sanghi Industries Ltd News

