Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,101.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

-15.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
6,116.00
Open
6,140.00
Day's High
6,155.00
Day's Low
6,061.00
Volume
7,905,868
Avg. Vol
9,862,701
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Christoffel Wiese

74 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Markus Jooste

55 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Deenadayalen Konar

62 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Lead Independent Director

Andries La Grange

43 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Daniel van der Merwe

58 2015 Chief Operating Officer
Steinhoff International Holdings NV News

