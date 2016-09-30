Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)
SNHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,101.00ZAc
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)
-15.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
6,116.00
Open
6,140.00
Day's High
6,155.00
Day's Low
6,061.00
Volume
7,905,868
Avg. Vol
9,862,701
52-wk High
7,709.00
52-wk Low
5,455.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Markus Jooste
|55
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Deenadayalen Konar
|62
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Andries La Grange
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel van der Merwe
|58
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says repurchased 78.4 mln Steinhoff shares
- BRIEF-Steinhoff says placed about 800 mln star shares for Star listing
- BRIEF-Steinhoff raises EUR 1 bln by listing and placing 23.19% of interests in STAR
- BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Tribunal updates on Coca-Cola merger, Unilever collusion application
- Steinhoff expects Dutch court to reject JV partner petition, decision in two months