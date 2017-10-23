Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)
SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange
772.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
772.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
772.00
772.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
270,210
270,210
52-wk High
837.00
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77
481.77
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rupert Robson
|56
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dean Godwin
|39
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Spencer Daley
|39
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Eric Watson
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mark Shaw
|51
|Chief Risk Officer