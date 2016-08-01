Edition:
Senior PLC (SNR.L)

SNR.L on London Stock Exchange

281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
281.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,222,675
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Berry

64 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Squires

52 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Bindi Foyle

2017 Finance Director, Executive Director

Launie Fleming

2008 Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Fluid Systems

Jerry Goodwin

2010 Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Structures
