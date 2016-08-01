Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
281.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
281.30
281.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,222,675
1,222,675
52-wk High
291.80
291.80
52-wk Low
168.81
168.81
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Berry
|64
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Squires
|52
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bindi Foyle
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Launie Fleming
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Fluid Systems
|
Jerry Goodwin
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Structures
- These FTSE-listed giants are grabbing the headlines! Should you buy?
- 3 top buys after today's updates? Senior plc, Saga plc and Chemring Group plc
- Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Senior plc And Go-Ahead Group plc Safe Buys In Uncertain Times?
- Are BAE Systems plc, QinetiQ Group plc & Senior plc Set To Soar?
- 250 Reasons To Buy Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Senior plc And Meggitt plc
- Cobham plc Surges 8%: Is It A Better Buy Than Chemring Group plc, Senior plc And QinetiQ Group plc?