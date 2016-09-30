Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)
SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
26.95INR
11:28am BST
26.95INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs26.95
Rs26.95
Open
Rs27.10
Rs27.10
Day's High
Rs27.25
Rs27.25
Day's Low
Rs26.80
Rs26.80
Volume
4,594,963
4,594,963
Avg. Vol
17,870,506
17,870,506
52-wk High
Rs121.40
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15
Rs16.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dinesh Patel
|80
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Arun Patel
|81
|2012
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hitesh Mehta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S Dangayach
|62
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Amit Patel
|48
|Group Managing Director, Executive Director