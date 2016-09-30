Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)
SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
535.50INR
11:28am BST
535.50INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Rs21.35 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
Rs514.15
Rs514.15
Open
Rs522.70
Rs522.70
Day's High
Rs551.05
Rs551.05
Day's Low
Rs522.00
Rs522.00
Volume
1,367,502
1,367,502
Avg. Vol
322,026
322,026
52-wk High
Rs554.70
Rs554.70
52-wk Low
Rs216.05
Rs216.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ravi Menon
|33
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
J. Sharma
|56
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Subhash Bhat
|44
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vighneshwar Bhat
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Meleveetil Damodaran
|68
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
- BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback
- BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
- BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles