Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

836.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.50 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs845.20
Open
Rs845.30
Day's High
Rs845.30
Day's Low
Rs825.50
Volume
9,879
Avg. Vol
23,958
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shreekant Somany

80 1992 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

T. Maheshwari

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Tapan Jena

53 2013 President - Sales and Marketing

Ambrish Julka

2010 Assistant General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Lakhotia

Vice President - Finance
Somany Ceramics Ltd News

