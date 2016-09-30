Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)
SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.55INR
11:26am BST
172.55INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.65 (+6.58%)
Rs10.65 (+6.58%)
Prev Close
Rs161.90
Rs161.90
Open
Rs162.40
Rs162.40
Day's High
Rs176.40
Rs176.40
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
Volume
1,335,721
1,335,721
Avg. Vol
176,332
176,332
52-wk High
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00
Rs143.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradip Shah
|62
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Srikar Reddy
|55
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mukund Dalal
|56
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Prasanna Oke
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kundan Lai
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary