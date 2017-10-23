Edition:
Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

SOGN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

48.26EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€48.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,381,488
52-wk High
€52.26
52-wk Low
€33.99

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi

60 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Frederic Oudea

54 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Severin Cabannes

59 2008 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Bernardo Sanchez Incera

57 2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Didier Valet

49 2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
Societe Generale SA News

