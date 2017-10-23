Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)
SOGN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
48.26EUR
23 Oct 2017
48.26EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€48.26
€48.26
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,381,488
3,381,488
52-wk High
€52.26
€52.26
52-wk Low
€33.99
€33.99
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
|60
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Frederic Oudea
|54
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Severin Cabannes
|59
|2008
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bernardo Sanchez Incera
|57
|2010
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Didier Valet
|49
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
