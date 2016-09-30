Edition:
United Kingdom

Soitec SA (SOIT.PA)

SOIT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

61.69EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.71 (+2.85%)
Prev Close
€59.98
Open
€59.88
Day's High
€61.99
Day's Low
€59.80
Volume
210,635
Avg. Vol
165,664
52-wk High
€62.00
52-wk Low
€16.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andre-Jacques Auberton-Herve

53 2015 Chairman of the Board

Paul Boudre

55 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gregoire Duban

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Thierry Tron

2015 Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Piliszczuk

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Business Development and Global Sales
Soitec SA News

