Soitec SA (SOIT.PA)
SOIT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
61.69EUR
3:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.71 (+2.85%)
Prev Close
€59.98
Open
€59.88
Day's High
€61.99
Day's Low
€59.80
Volume
210,635
Avg. Vol
165,664
52-wk High
€62.00
52-wk Low
€16.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre-Jacques Auberton-Herve
|53
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Boudre
|55
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gregoire Duban
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Thierry Tron
|2015
|Deputy Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Piliszczuk
|Senior Vice President, Marketing, Business Development and Global Sales
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
- BRIEF-Soitec confirms FY revenue growth target of 25 percent at constant exchange
- BRIEF-Soitec Q2 revenue up at 73.3 million euros
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Globalfoundries and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers
- BRIEF-Soitec announces the successful early amortization of its 2018 OCEANES