Edition:
United Kingdom

Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

39,415.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
39,470.00
Open
39,247.00
Day's High
39,547.00
Day's Low
39,200.00
Volume
345,010
Avg. Vol
1,396,143
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho

55 2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stephen Cornell

61 2016 Joint President and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Bongani Nqwababa

51 2016 Joint President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paul Victor

45 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Vuyo Kahla

47 2014 Company Secretary, Executive Vice President - Advisory and Assurance and Supply Chain
» More People

Sasol Ltd News

» More SOLJ.J News