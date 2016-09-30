Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)
SOLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,415.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
Change (% chg)
-55.00 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
39,470.00
Open
39,247.00
Day's High
39,547.00
Day's Low
39,200.00
Volume
345,010
Avg. Vol
1,396,143
52-wk High
43,620.00
52-wk Low
34,655.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mandla Sizwe Gantsho
|55
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Cornell
|61
|2016
|Joint President and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Bongani Nqwababa
|51
|2016
|Joint President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Victor
|45
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vuyo Kahla
|47
|2014
|Company Secretary, Executive Vice President - Advisory and Assurance and Supply Chain
