Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.50 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
Rs111.75
Open
Rs112.60
Day's High
Rs119.00
Day's Low
Rs110.80
Volume
728,003
Avg. Vol
343,002
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hidekazu Omura

2017 Chairman of the Board

Sudhir Chopra

57 2017 President, Company Secretary, Director - Corporate Affairs

Kiyozumi Kamiki

58 2017 Managing Director, Director

Seiho Kawakami

2017 Additional Director

Toshiya Miki

2016 Director
