Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA (SOND.CS)
SOND.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
753.00MAD
2:20pm BST
753.00MAD
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
null-15.00 (-1.95%)
null-15.00 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
null768.00
null768.00
Open
null751.30
null751.30
Day's High
null753.00
null753.00
Day's Low
null751.00
null751.00
Volume
40
40
Avg. Vol
5,450
5,450
52-wk High
null865.00
null865.00
52-wk Low
null285.00
null285.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre Bock
|Chairman of the Board
|
Abdelilah Fadili
|Finance Manager
|
Jacques Riondet
|Technical Manager
|
Said Elhajjouji
|Information System Director
|
Abdeljalil Ajdour
|Commercial and Marketing Manager