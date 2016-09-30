Edition:
Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA (SOND.CS)

SOND.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

753.00MAD
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

null-15.00 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
null768.00
Open
null751.30
Day's High
null753.00
Day's Low
null751.00
Volume
40
Avg. Vol
5,450
52-wk High
null865.00
52-wk Low
null285.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andre Bock

Chairman of the Board

Abdelilah Fadili

Finance Manager

Jacques Riondet

Technical Manager

Said Elhajjouji

Information System Director

Abdeljalil Ajdour

Commercial and Marketing Manager
Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA News

