Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)

SOPH.L on London Stock Exchange

603.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
603.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,133,482
52-wk High
610.00
52-wk Low
203.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Gyenes

71 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kristof Hagerman

50 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Nick Bray

51 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Eleanor Lacey

2016 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Roy Mackenzie

46 2015 Non-Executive Director
Sophos Group PLC News

