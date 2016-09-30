Edition:
United Kingdom

Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

SOPR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

157.10EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.80 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
€159.90
Open
€159.85
Day's High
€160.00
Day's Low
€156.80
Volume
13,115
Avg. Vol
29,244
52-wk High
€162.35
52-wk Low
€88.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Pasquier

78 2012 Chairman of the Board

Vincent Paris

50 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Giovachini

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

John Torrie

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Kathleen Clark-Bracco

2012 Director, Director of Financial Communications
» More People

Sopra Steria Group SA News

» More SOPR.PA News