S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)
SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.20INR
10:59am BST
392.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs394.70
Rs394.70
Open
Rs402.75
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs402.75
Rs402.75
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Rs391.10
Volume
44,862
44,862
Avg. Vol
25,501
25,501
52-wk High
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00
Rs265.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Sundararajan
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
V. Balaji
|46
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P.V. Jeeva
|48
|Chief Executive Officer - Garments Division
|
K. Vinodhini
|28
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
K. Muralidharan
|48
|General Manager - Marketing and Merchandising of the Garments Division