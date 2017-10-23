Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)
SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
12.95CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.62%)
$0.08 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$12.87
$12.87
Open
$12.86
$12.86
Day's High
$12.96
$12.96
Day's Low
$12.82
$12.82
Volume
92,538
92,538
Avg. Vol
262,563
262,563
52-wk High
$13.34
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80
$10.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Smith
|58
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Luc Desjardins
|64
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Beth Summers
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Ed Bechberger
|2015
|President of Specialty Chemicals
|
Gregory McCamus
|2012
|President - Energy Distribution
- BRIEF-SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE
- BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing
- BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition
- BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart
- BRIEF-Superior PLus announces appointment of new board member